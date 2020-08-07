NASCAR Xfinity: Jesse Iwuji makes debut at Road America

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA – OCTOBER 12: Jesse Iwuji, driver of the #34 John’s 360 Coatings Toyota, stands on the grid during qualifying for the NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series Sugarlands Shine 250 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 12, 2019 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Jesse Iwuji, who has competed part-time in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series the last three seasons, will make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut Saturday in the Henry 180 at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis. He’ll drive the No. 10 entry owned by Carl Long. He’ll start 35th among 37 cars as a result of a random drawing.

“This next step in NASCAR is special not only for me, but for all of my fellow service members and others out there with big goals and dreams. Most will tell you that your goals and dreams are impossible and that you can’t do it,” Iwuji said. “This entire Navy to NASCAR journey is me showing those that dare to dream it’s all possible. With this being my first start in the Xfinity Series, my goal is to go out there and learn from a field of some amazing drivers, stay in my lane, and be there at the end of the race to finish. We can build off that.”

Iwuji serves in the U.S. Navy Reserves. Last month, he was promoted from Lieutenant to Lieutenant Commander in the. he is the only current driver among NASCAR’s national-level ranks who has served or is serving in the U.S. military.

Iwuji has made nine-career starts in the Truck Series, resulting in a best finish of 17th last season at Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth. His racing experience also includes the ARCA Menards Series and the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East and West divisions. He has a 10th-place finish in 35 K&N Pro Series West races.

Below, is the complete starting grid of the Henry 180 at Road America:

