NASCAR Xfinity: JGL Racing adds Kaz Grala, switches to Ford

By AMANDA VINCENT

After three years as a Toyota team, the NASCAR Xfinity Series team of JGL Racing will make the switch to the Ford camp and a new technical alliance with Roush Fenway Racing for 2018.

“These are exciting times for the JGL Racing organization,” JGL Rascing owner James Whitener said. “We appreciate the support we have received from Toyota and Joe Gibbs Racing over the last few years. We felt that in order for our team to make the next step in our growth process that we needed a more robust technical alliance behind us – and this opportunity with Ford Performance and Roush Fenway Racing provided us that and made the most sense.”

In its announcement of the manufacturer change, JGL Racing also announced the addition of Kaz Grala to drive the No. 24 Ford.

“I am beyond excited about the opportunity to drive for JGL Racing next year full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series,” Grala said. “I’ve been watching Xfinity races since I was a little kid, so to be able to compete at that high of a level is nothing short of a dream come true. I can’t thank James Whitener and everyone at JGL enough for this opportunity.”

The 2018 Xfinity Series season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway will be Grala’s series debut.

Grala competed full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in 2017, his first full year of competition in that series, as a driver for GMS Racing. He began that season with his first-career win in the season-opener at Daytona. As a result of that win, he made the 2017 Truck Series playoffs, but was eliminated early.

Grala also made nine Truck Series starts in 2016. In all he has 32-career starts in the series, resulting in a win, five top-fives and 14 top-10 finishes.

