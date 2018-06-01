NASCAR Xfinity: JGL Racing owner needs liver transplant

By AMANDA VINCENT

James Whitener, owner of NASCAR Xfinity Series team JGL Racing, was diagnosed with liver failure and January and is on a transplant list, he told NBC Sports on May 26.

The team, formed in 2014, continues to field a No. 28 driven by Dylan Lupton but has shuttered its No. 24 that was driven by Kaz Grala.

“I found out kind of before the Dover race that things were looking a little bit shakey, unfortunately,” Grala said, as quoted by NBC Sports. “(Whitener) has some medical issues unfortunately. He didn’t really want to spend the money to continue running, which is understandable.”

Grala continued his 2018 season by driving for Fury Race Cars, co-owned by his father Darius Grala, for the May 26 race at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway as part of a four-race deal with that team. The Charlotte race was the first NASCAR national-level race for Fury Race Cars. Whitener told NBC that he gave Grala three race cars from Roush Fenway Racing and parts and that Fury had hired most of the crew that started the season with JGL’s No. 24 team.

Grala scored Fury Race Car’s a top-10 finish in its series debut. He will drive for the team, again, Saturday at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa.

