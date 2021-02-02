NASCAR Xfinity: JGR #54 driver lineup includes Ty Dillon, Ty Gibbs

Photo courtesy of Getty Images for NASCAR

By AMANDA VINCENT

Joe Gibbs Racing will field a No. 54 Toyota entry in the NASCAR Xfinity Seriess in 2021 with a stable of drivers to include Ty Dillon, Ty Gibbs and three of JGR’s NASCAR Cup Series drivers — Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr.

Dillon will make his debut with the team in the season-opening race at Datyona (Fla.) International Speedway, scheduled for Feb. 13. Dillon is running a partial Xfinity Series schedule after losing his Cup Series seat with Germain Racing at the end of the 2020 season when that race team shuttered operations.

“I am so thankful and excited for the opportunity to drive for Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota,” Dillon said. “They have been on top of the sport for a long time and this is a great opportunity for me to go prove that I am a winner and show what I know I can do in a race car.”

Dillon will pull double-duty at Daytona, as he also has a one-race deal to drive the No. 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing Toyota in the Daytona 500 NASCAR Cup Series race, scheduled for Feb. 14. Dillon raced full-time in the Cup Series between 2017 and 2020 after running partial schedules between 2014 and 2016.

Dillon has 146 starts in the Xfinity Series, dating back to 2012. He has 33-career top-fives and 88 top-10 finishes in the series, including a win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2014.

“Ty Dillon is going to be a great addition to our Xfinity lineup,” JGR Executive Vice President of Exfinity Series and Development Steve de Souza said. “Ty has a lot of experience across the board and that will definitely be an asset to our whole group as we get going this season.”

Dillon also is scheduled to drive the No. 54 in Xfinity races at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Feb. 27, Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 6 and Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on April 24.

Gibbs is slated to make his Xfinity Series debut when he climbs into the No. 54 for the Daytona road-course race, the second race of the season, scheduled for Feb. 20.

“I’m also really excited to have the opportunity to work with (crew chief) Chris Gayle to make my debut in the Xfinity Series,” Gibbs said. “I can’t imagine a better situation for me to learn and be able to compare notes, not only with my series teammates like Brandon (Jones), Harrison (Burton) and Daniel (Hemric), but also veterans like Kyle, Denny and Martin, who I will share the car with.”

The rest of Gibbs’ Xfinity Series docket of races for 2021 has not been announced.

Gibbs also plans to contest ARCA Menards Series races in 2021, his third season in that series. In 27-career ARCA starts, Gibbs has eight wins, 12 top-fives and 14 top-10 finishes. He finished fifth in the season-ending driver standings last season, despite only contesting 16 of the 20 races on the schedule.

Gibbs also ran all six of the ARCA Menards East Series races in 2020, winning one race and finishing the season second in the standings. He finished in the top-five in all but one race.

