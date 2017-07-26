NASCAR Xfinity: Joe Gibbs Racing crew chief fined after Indianapolis

By AMANDA VINCENT

Only one minor penalty came out of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway race weekend that culminated in Sunday’s running of the Brantley Gilbert Big Machine Brickyard 400. NASCAR announced that penalty, via its weekly penalty report Wednesday.

Chris Gabehart, crew chief on the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing team, was fined $5,000, because the No. 20 car had a lug nut that was missing or not properly secured after Saturday’s Lilly Diabetes 250 at Indianapolis.

Erik Jones drove the No. 20 car to a 23rd-place finish at Indianapolis.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (Facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (Facebook.com/nascarexaminer)