NASCAR Xfinity: Joe Gibbs Racing team loses pit selection for Las Vegas Motor Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

The No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota team in the NASCAR Xfinity Series team has lost its pit selection ahead of Saturday’s Boyd Gaming 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The No. 20 team last its LVMS pit-selection privilege as the result of a splitter issue discovered during pre-qualifying inspection March 3 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, ahead of the March 4 running of the Rinnai 250 there. At Atlanta, the team presented the car for inspection with an improperly mounted splitter. The issue was fixed prior to the Atlanta race in which Denny Hamlin drove the car to a 20th-place finish, one lap down.

Daniel Suarez is on the entry list to drive the No. 20 at Las Vegas.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (Facebook.com/autoracingdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (Facebook.com/nascarexaminer)