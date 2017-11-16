NASCAR Xfinity: Joe Gibbs Racing unveils 2018 driver, crew chief lineup

By AMANDA VINCENT

On Wednesday, Joe Gibbs Racing revealed its complete NASCAR Xfinity Series driver and crew chief lineup for 2018, with changes included the move of Jason Ratcliff to JGR’s No. 20 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series to the No. 20 Xfinity Series team to be crew chief for 2018 series rookie Christopher Bell.

Bell will make the move to the Xfinity Series from the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, where he will compete for the Truck Series championship in the season-finale Friday night at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

JGR plans to have two full-time Xfinity Series drivers in 2018, with Brandon Jones joining Bell. Jones will drive the No. 19 with Chris Gabehart as crew chief. Jones will join Joe Gibbs Racing after two years of full-time Xfinity Series competition at Richard Childress Racing.

“Our NASCAR Xfinity Series program is so important to us at Joe Gibbs Racing,” team owner Joe Gibbs said. “We are focused on the opportunities we have this weekend in Miami, of course, but excited about the talented lineup of drivers we will have competing for us in 2018. The addition of Brandon Jones to our lineup will provide tremendous competition to the Series and give us two opportunities to run for the Xfinity drivers’ championship, as well as the owners’ championship next season. For as young as he is, Brandon has gained a lot of experience across several different series and we are excited to see what he can do in our equipment and with Chris leading that team.”

Ryan Preece will drive the No. 18 part-time next year, his second part-time Xfinity Series season with JGR. He has three starts, so far, this year, including his first-career win at Iowa Speedway. He’ll make his fourth start of the year in the season-finale Saturday at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He competed full-time in the Xfinity Series for JD Motorsports in 2016. Preece will share the No. 18 with an “all-star” lineup of JGR’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers. Eric Phillips will be crew chief.

“We’re proud of our crew chiefs in that series as well,” added Gibbs. “Jason is someone we obviously have a lot of confidence in having had great success for us in both the Xfinity and Cup Series,” Gibbs said. Having Chris and Eric back gives us proven winners atop each pit box. We believe their experience and ability to work together will really help the development of our young drivers and help our veterans compete for wins each weekend.”

Missing from the 2018 lineup is Matt Tifft, who has competed in the Xfinity Series for JGR full-time in 2017.

