NASCAR Xfinity: Joe Graf Jr. to make debut at Michigan

By AMANDA VINCENT

Joe Graf Jr. is slated to drive the No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet in select NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2019, according to an announcement from the race team Friday. His Xfinity Series debut will be June 8 at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn.

Graf, who is a freshman at New York University, also will embark in a marketing and communications internship with RCR.

“This is an amazing opportunity that wouldn’t be possible without NYU and RCR working together,” Graf said. “For my internship to be with one of the most recognizable teams in NASCAR is unbelievable. To, then, think that I will also have the opportunity to drive the No. 21 car is really exciting. I am pumped for the opportunity to learn all facets of this business from inside the cockpit to the corporate office. The quality of the RCR organization speaks for itself, especially celebrating their 50th anniversary this season. I am eager to learn, contribute and compete.”

Graf is competing full-time in the ARCA Menards Series. He has a best finish of ninth in the first three races this season. His 22-career starts in ARCA, so far, have resulted in a win at Berlin Raceway in Michigan last year, six top-fives and nine top-10 finishes.

The Xfinity race at Michigan will be Graf’s first in any of NASCAR’s national touring divisions, but he competed in a NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race at New Smyrna (Fla.) Speedway, finishing 15th.

“We’re happy to have Joe joining us in such a unique developmental role as a driver and intern,” Richard Childress Racing President Torrey Galida said. “It’s not often that drivers get the opportunity to learn both in and out of the race car, and we hope that’s what Joe is able to do with his dual role here. It’s very helpful for drivers to understand the technical and business side of the sport, and Joe gets that. We’re confident he’s going to be successful both on and off the track for RCR.”

