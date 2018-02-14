Share This Post

NASCAR Xfinity: Joe Nemechek runs Daytona with JD Motorsports

Joe Nemechek (photo courtesy of Getty Images for NASCAR)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Veteran driver Joe Nemechek will compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series season-opening PowerShares QQQ 300 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Saturday as driver of the No. 15 JD Motorsports Chevrolet.

“I’m looking forward to getting back to Daytona in a NASCAR Xfinity Series race car,” Nemechek said. “I ran with JD Motorsports a couple times last year, and we are looking to improve on that. Daytona has been a special place for me with poles, wins, top-fives and top-10s. I’m very confident that JDM is bringing a car that will get me right to the front. They are a lot like my truck team — a small group of guys on a very limited budget. It’s going to be a good Speedweeks.”

Nemechek has 34 Xfinity Series starts at Daytona, resulting in two wins. In all, the 1992 series champion has 429-career starts, resulting in 16 wins, 74 top-fives and 126 top-10 finishes. He made two Xfinity Series starts last year, both with JD Motorsports. Nemechek also is a four-time winner in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

