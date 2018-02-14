NASCAR Xfinity: Joe Nemechek runs Daytona with JD Motorsports

By AMANDA VINCENT

Veteran driver Joe Nemechek will compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series season-opening PowerShares QQQ 300 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Saturday as driver of the No. 15 JD Motorsports Chevrolet.

“I’m looking forward to getting back to Daytona in a NASCAR Xfinity Series race car,” Nemechek said. “I ran with JD Motorsports a couple times last year, and we are looking to improve on that. Daytona has been a special place for me with poles, wins, top-fives and top-10s. I’m very confident that JDM is bringing a car that will get me right to the front. They are a lot like my truck team — a small group of guys on a very limited budget. It’s going to be a good Speedweeks.”

Nemechek has 34 Xfinity Series starts at Daytona, resulting in two wins. In all, the 1992 series champion has 429-career starts, resulting in 16 wins, 74 top-fives and 126 top-10 finishes. He made two Xfinity Series starts last year, both with JD Motorsports. Nemechek also is a four-time winner in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

