NASCAR Xfinity: Joey Gase goes with Go Green Racing for 2018

By AMANDA VINCENT

Joey Gase distributed a press release via his Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/joeygaseracing/) Friday announcing that he would drive the No. 35 entry of Go Green Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2018.

“I can’t wait to get to Daytona and run with this great team,” Gase said. “I can’t thank Archie (Hilaire, team owner) and everyone at Go Green Racing enough for the opportunity and Sparks Energy (sponsor) for making it happen.”

Gase made his Xfinity Series debut with the Archie St. Hilaire-owned team in 2011 but has raced in the series, most recently, for car owner Jimmy Means. Gase raced for both car owners in 2012 and 2013 before moving exclusively to Means’ team in Xfinity Series competition.

“It’s been such a pleasure being part of Joey’s career,” Hilaire said. “My family has been very lucky to be part of many firsts for Joey’s career and we look forward to creating great memories together again this year. With Sparks Energy, Donate Life, and many of our other great partners on-board, we hope to make the 2018 NASCAR playoffs and compete with some of the big teams. We see a lot of potential in Joey, and hopefully, we can move him up to Go FAS Racing in 2019 with a two-car Cup operation.”

Gase has 175-career starts in the Xfinity Series, racing part-time in the series from 2011 until 2013. He’s been full-time in the series since 2014. He has one-career top-five and three-career top-10 finishes in the series with a best finish, a fifth, coming at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in 2015.

Gase also has 22-career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts to his credit, coming in part-time efforts between 2014 and 2017. The first 13 of those starts also came with Hilaire as car owner.

