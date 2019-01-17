NASCAR Xfinity: Joey Gase joins MBM Motorsports

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 15: NASCAR XFINITY Series driver Joey Gase poses for a portrait at Daytona International Speedway on February 15, 2018 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Joey Gase will have the same number but will be with a different team in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for 2019. After driving the No. 35 for Go Green Racing last year, he will drive a No. 35 car for MBM Motorsports in the Xfinity Series this year. He’ll also drive MBM’s No. 66 entry in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series part-time in 2019.

“I am very excited and thankful for the opportunity Carl (Long, car owner) and MBM Motorsports is giving me this year,” Gase said in a team release. “Every offseason is stressful when you don’t know what your plans for the following season will be. Thisoff season, by far, has been the most stressful of my career with some unforeseen things happening. One evening, I was sitting in my office trying to figure out what my next move should be, and then out of the blue, Carl gave me a call, and we talked for about two hours over the phone, and now, here we are. MBM Motorsports has grown and improved their program a lot over the last two years, especially the end of last season. I am very excited to be a part of that growth in 2019.”

Gase has been a full-time driver in the Xfinity Series since 2014 after running partial schedules in the series between 2011 and 2013. He has 208-career series starts, resulting in a top-five and three top-10 finishes. His best Xfinity Series race finish, to date, was a fifth at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in 2015 for car owner Jimmy Means. Gase also has been racing part-time in the Cup Series since 2014, running a total of 30 races. His best-career Cup Series race finish was a 21st at Talladega in 2017, driving for Premium Motorsports

“Having an experienced driver in Joey Gase to start our season is a huge blessing,” MBM Motorsports owner Carl Long said. “He has worked hard to bring sponsorship to MBM. Today’s driver has to be gifted in handling a car and promotions. Lucky for us, Joey is one of the best in all of NASCAR at doing both. Look for us to turn heads this year.”

