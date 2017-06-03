NASCAR Xfinity: Joey Gase, Spencer Gallagher have run-in at Dover

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers Joey Gase and Spencer Gallagher had a run-in at Dover (Del.) International Speedway Friday during practice for Saturday’s OneMain Financial 200 that started on the track and continued moments later in the series garage.

After Gase’s car and Gallagher’s car made contact in turn three with about 20 minutes remaining in first practice Friday morning, Gallagher radioed his crew to say, “What was he thinking?”

Gase apprached Gallagher in the garage area. Later, Gase was interviewed by FOX Sports during live coverage of the practice session.

“He just flat-out spun me going into three for no reason,” Gase said. “We were struggling really bad. I have him plenty of room, and he just drove right into me. I think it just shows how bad of a driver he is. Look, right now, in the garage stall. . . . He’s one spot ahead of us in driver’s and owners (points). He’s about, probably five to seven million more dollars invested in his team right now than what we have. All he said was ‘Get the hell away from me,’ so he didn’t give me a reason or anything other than I guess he just sucks really, really bad.”

Both drivers will compete with backup cars in Saturday’s race, scheduled to take the green flag at approximately 1 p.m. ET.

