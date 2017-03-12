NASCAR Xfinity: Joey Logano dominates, wins at Las Vegas

By AMANDA VINCENT

Joey Logano led over half of the 200-lap Boyd Gaming 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, running up front for 106 laps en route to the win.

“It was hard to figure out what to do and what lane to pick, but the one thing we did know was we had a very fast REV Ford Mustang,” Logano said. “Brian Wilson (crew chief) and all the guys that bring this 12 car out, that’s three wins in a row for this 12 car, so that’s something I’m proud to be a part of and work with these guys. Man. it’s a lot of fun to have these Team Penske cars fast again in this Xfinity Series. Man, it feels good.”

Kyle Larson took runner up honors, while Daniel Suarez finished third, giving Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers a sweep of the top-three. Justin Allgaier was the lone Xfinity Series regular in the top-five at the end of the race, finishing fourth. Austin Dillon rounded out the top-five.

“We didn’t start the race out very well and were really tight for a majority of the race,” Dillon said. “We managed to keep it inside the top-15 and even scored points in the second stage. Justin (Alexander, crew chief) stuff with me and made some great adjustments in the latter part of the race. The balance of the race car was great, there, for those last couple of restarts, and I even thought we would have a shot at the win.”

Cup Series regular dominated throughout the race, combining to lead all but one lap that was led by J.J. Yeley during a cycle of green-flag pit stops that began with about 60 laps to go.

Kyle Busch led 48 laps after starting on the pole and leading ever lap of the opening 45-lap stage. During the caution separating the first and second stage of the race, Busch lost two positions on pit road and restarted the race third, while Larson assumed the lead.

A yellow flag with 10 laps remaining in the second 45-lap stage of the race brought varying pit strategies. While several front runners pitted, Brad Keselowski and Busch stayed out. Larson gave up the lead to pit, handing the top spot over to Keselowski and second to Busch, while Larson restarted 14th. Keselowski ran up front through the end of the stage, taking the stage two win.

When the second stage ended, Larson pitted, again, but took fuel only to be the first off pit road, but Logano, having also pitted during the lap 80 yellow flag, was among the drivers who stayed out. As a result, Logano inherited the lead and ran up front for the remainder of the race, with the exception of a lap during the late-race cycle of green-flag stops.

Keselowski was forced to pit road for an unscheduled pit stop by a loose wheel on lap 109. As a result, he fell off the lead lap. But just before the yellow flag waved for a debris caution on lap 161, he had unlapped himself and worked himself up to 10th by the checkered flag.

Despite battling flu-like symptoms, Darrell Wallace Jr. finished sixth.

“I’ve been racing for 15 years, and that always makes me feel better anytime I can climb in a race car, so that helped out a lot. It was tough, though,” Wallace said. “Under caution, I just wanted to go to sleep every time, but I can’t thank my guys enough. We had such a fast race car.”

Busch wound up seventh, Elliott Sadler was eighth, and Ryan Reed finished ninth.

