NASCAR Xfinity: Joey Logano grabs another Watkins Glen win

By AMANDA VINCENT

Joey Logano was able to take advantage of newer tires on a restart with eight laps remaining in the 82-lap Zippo 200 at The Glen NASCAR Xfinity Series road-course race at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International on Saturday to got from third to first, taking the lead from Team Penske teammate Brad Keselowski and drive on to the win. It was Logano’s third win in the last four Xfinity race at The Glen.

“It was all I had,” Logano said. “He (Keselowski) was definitely faster. I thought the tires would have been enough to be faster than him. I had good restart and got in front of him. He dogged me. These Xfinity cars draft quite a bit down these straightaways. It’s hard to pull away. A good car though. Not as fast as Brad’s, but it still felt good.”

Keselowski battled his teammate in an attempt to retake his lead an potential win in the closing laps, but a spin with three laps remaining sent Keselowski back to 10th for the checkered flag.

“It felt good to be able to race each other’ it was cool to see two Penske cars doing that. Unfortunately, he couldn’t get second,” Logano said of his late-race battle with Keselowski.

Logano also led a race-high 31 laps, including the first 22 that included a stage one win at lap 20. A.J. Allmendinger, who finished second to Logano on Saturday, was up front at the end of the second 20-lap stage.

After a lap-27 caution was extended by a brief shower to give teams time to put on rain tires, windshield wipers and brake lights, Allmendinger was up front for the restart, and he built a lead of seven seconds in three laps before the yellow flag waved again. His margin was erased, but he was able to maintain his lead for the duration of the second stage.

“I figured I had the best guy in front of me with A.J. that I could just follow him. Then, I couldn’t follow him,” Logano said.

Keselowski was up front at the start of the third stage that was comprised of the final 42 laps of the race by virtue of a pit strategy of staying out between stages after pitting near the end of the previous stage, just as he had done to lead the early laps of the second stage. After a lengthy green-flag cycle of stops inside the final 30 laps of the race, Keselowski was the leader, again, with Kyle Larson in close pursuit.

Larson, though, fell back through the field soon after the cycle completed as the result of an engine issue. He quickly dropped outside the top-20, winding up 27th at the checkered flag.

Allmendinger struggled during the race’s only complete cycle of green-flag pit stops. He was penalized by NASCAR for service outside his pit box; then, there was confusion on the penalty. Allmendinger thought the proper penalty was a pass-through, but after his pass-through, NASCAR called him back to the pits for a stop-and-go. He was up to 10th in the running order by the final restart inside the final 10 laps.

Finishing sixth through ninth were Cole Custer Brandon Jones, Ryan Reed and Christopher Bell.

