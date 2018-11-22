NASCAR Xfinity: John Hunter Nemechek goes full-time with GMS Racing

By AMANDA VINCENT

After a 2018 race season of racing part-time in both the NASCAR Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series, John Hunter Nemechek will have a full-time Xfinity Series ride for 2019, according to a report from Frontstretch.com. He’s expected drive the No. 23 GMS Racing Chevrolet next year, replacing Spencer Gallagher, who has retired from NASCAR competition as a driver. An announcement has not been made by Nemechek or GMS.

Nemechek drove the No. 42 for Chip Ganassi Racing in 18 races in 2018, sharing the car with drivers including Kyle Larson and Ross Chastain. CGR is going with Chastain to drive the car full-time next season.

Nemechek claimed his first-career series win at Kansas Speedway. Including the win, his 2018 Xfinity Series stats include six top-fives and 11 top-10 finishes.

Nemechek competed in the Truck Series on at least a part-time basis between 2013 and 2018, running the full schedule in 2016 and 2017. In 94-career starts in that series, he has six wins, 28 top-fives and 48 top-10s.

