NASCAR Xfinity: Johnny Sauter reportedly Spencer Gallagher’s replacement at Dover

By AMANDA VINCENT

Johnny Sauter will pull double-duty for GMS Racing at Dover (Del.) International Speedway this weekend, according to a report during the “Trading Paint” show on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Thursday. In addition to piloting his regular ride, the No. 21 GMS Racing Chevrolet in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Dover on Friday evening, he’ll drive the No. 23 GMS Chevy in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race, in place of Spencer Gallagher, according to the report. GMS Racing has not made an official driver announcement, and the entry list for this weekend’s Xfinity Series race lists the driver of the No. 23 as TBA (to be announced). Gallagher, days after claiming his first-career win April 29 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, was indefinitely suspended by NASCAR for a violation of the sanctioning body’s substance abuse policy.

Saturday’s Xfinity Series race will be Sauter’s first race in the series since 2014 when he made three starts for Hattori Racing Enterprises. His NASCAR experience include a significant amount of Xfinity Series experience, though. Sauter raced full-time in the Xfinity Series for five years between 2002 and In all, he has 205-career starts in the series, dating back to 2001. Sauter has three-career Xfinity Series wins, the last coming at the Milwaukee (Wis.) Mile in 2005. He also has 21-career top-fives and 49 top-10 finishes in the series.

Sauter, the 2016 Camping World Truck Series champion, has been a regular in the Truck Series since 2009 and has 18 wins, 91 top-fives and 153 top-10 series in 225 starts. His championship season was his first with GMS Racing, making the move their from ThorSport Racing. He heads into the Dover race weekend as the points leader in the Truck Series.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).