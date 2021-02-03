NASCAR Xfinity: Jordan Anderson changes series

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR team owner/driver Jordan Anderson will field a No. 31 NASCAR Xfinity Seeries entry that he will drive full-time in 2021.

Anderson made 13 Xfinity Series starts between 2015 and 2017, posting a best finish of 26th for McLeod Motorsports at Dover (Del.) International Speedway in 2017, his most recent race in the Xfinity Series.

Jordan Anderson Racing will continue to field the No. 3 in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with multiple drivers behind the wheel. Anderson plans to drive the truck in the season opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Feb. 12.

“It is absolutely amazing to see the doors that God has opened for us, and this journey continues as we expand our organization to compete within the NASCAR Xfinity Series this year,” Anderson said.

After driving for other owners, Anderson began fielding a truck for himself in 2018, racing full-time in the Truck Series through the 2020 season. In 124-career Truck Series starts, Anderson has four top-10 finishes, including a second-place showing in last year’s season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

