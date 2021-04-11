NASCAR Xfinity: Josh Berry claims first win at Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA – APRIL 11: Josh Berry, driver of the #8 Chevrolet Accessories Chevrolet, celebrates after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Cook Out 250 at Martinsville Speedway on April 11, 2021 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Josh Berry claimed his first-career NASCAR Xfinity Series win in his 13th-career series start Sunday in the Cook Out 250 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. With the win, Berry also made himself eligible in the second of four Dash 4 Cash bonuses of the 2021 season in the next race on the schedule — April 24 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

“I knew this would be a good opportunity to win, but Taylor (Moyer, crew chief) called a perfect race,” Berry said. “The car was good, and we just kept tweaking on it. The tires were pretty worn out there at the end. I was struggling a little bit with wheel hop; kept going back and forth on the brake lever, trying to help it on one end. This is for all those guys. There’s a ton of them out there that are like me that have won here and all these great short tracks around here. We can do it, we just need the opportunities. Today proved it. Yeah, it’s a short track, but it’s still damn hard to win here and we did it.”

Noah Gragson took the first bonus Sunday with a second-place race finish to his JR Motorsports teammate, giving JRM the one-two at Martinsville.

Daniel Hemric, Ty Gibbs and Brandon Jones rounded out the top-five Sunday in the 250-lap race that began on Friday night but was delayed to Sunday afternoon because of rain after the completion of 91 laps.

With the win, Gragson also gained eligibility for the bonus to be awarded at Talladega. Hemric and Jones will be the other two drivers eligible for the Dash 4 Cash prize in the next race. Gibbs is not on the entry list for Talladega.

Harrison Burton, Justin Allgaier and A.J. Allmendinger were Gragson’s three Dash 4 Cash challengers at Martinsville. Burton finished seventh Sunday, and Allgaier was ninth. Allmendinger wound up outside the top-10 after battling a suspension issue in the first half of the race and, as a result, spending a significant portion of the race off the lead lap.

Before the rain interruption Friday, Gragson claimed a stage win on lap 60. Burton started on the pole and led the first 52 laps before giving up the top position to pit during the fourth caution of the race for a Michael Annett spin on lap 50.

Gragson led the final eight laps of the stage.

After most of the drivers who stayed out during the fourth caution pitted after the completion of stage one, Brett Moffitt, who had last pitted during a lap-25 competition caution, stayed out, again, to lead for the restart to begin stage two.

Jones, on newer tires, took the lead from Moffitt on lap 72. Berry led briefly when he got by Jones on lap 78, but Jones retook the lead just before the yellow and red flags for rain.

Hemric took the lead soon after the race resumed Sunday and remained up front for a stage-two win on lap 120. Berry, then, led most of the second half of the race, running up a laps-led tally of 95 laps by race’s end. Gibbs took the lead on lap 194, but on lap 222, Berry retook the top spot and maintained it for the remainder of the race.

Other top-10 race finishers included Austin Cindric in sixth, Justin Haley in eighth and Annett in 10th.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the Cook Out 250:

