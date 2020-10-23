NASCAR Xfinity: Josh Berry gets part-time opportunity

Photo courtesy of NASCAR

By AMANDA VINCENT

JR Motorsports owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. surprised Josh Berry during a SiriusXM NASCAR Radio interview on Thursday, announcing that Berry would drive the No. 8 JRM Chevrolet in approximately 12 NASCAR Xfinity Series races in the first half of the 2021 season. The announcement came on the heels of Berry winning the 2020 NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national championship.

“I’m excited to tell you that we’re committing to put you in the No. 8 Chevrolet for a dozen races in the first half of 2021,” Earnhardt told Berry. “You worked hard for this opportunity. We’ll have more details in the coming months, but I wanted to let you know we’re going to go Xfinity racing next year.”

Berry has been with JRM’s Late Model program since 2010. In 39 races this season, he won 26 times, finished in the top-five in all but three races and in the top-10 in all but one race.

“I’m honestly speechless,” Berry said of the 2021 opportunity. “That’s the last thing I would have expected. Gosh, that’s amazing. I can’t wait to prepare for that and get going. Truly unbelievable. I just can’t thank everybody enough for believing in me and giving me these opportunities. For a short-track guy, it’s just amazing to see these opportunities come about.”

Sam Mayer will drive the No. 8 in the second half of the 2021 season, after he turns 18, the NASCAR minimum age requirement for Xfinity Series competition.

Berry already has made seven starts in the Xfinity Series between 2014 and 2017, five of those with JR Motorsports. He has two-career top-10s in the series, so far, with a best finish of seventh at Richmond (Va.) Raceway in 2015 with JRM. His other top-10 was a ninth at Iowa Speedway in Newton in 2016, also with JRM.

