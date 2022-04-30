NASCAR Xfinity: Josh Berry leads JRM 1-2 at Dover

DOVER, DELAWARE – APRIL 30: Josh Berry, driver of the #8 Tire Pros Chevrolet, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series A-GAME 200 at Dover Motor Speedway on April 30, 2022 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



Josh Berry claimed his second-career NASCAR Xfinity Series win, his first of the 2022 season, Saturday in the A Game 200 at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway.

“I think if you watch that back, you’ll think that I look like a weapon at the beginning,” Berry said. “I struggled a lot on the bottom on the restarts. Just kept trying to work and get better. It’s just such a credit to these guys.”



JR Motorsports teammates Berry and Justin Allgaier combined to lead the second half of the 200-lap race after getting off pit road in the top-two positions during the caution that followed stage two. Berry took the lead from Allgaier on lap 146 and ran up front the remaining distance.

Allgaier was back to fourth for the final restart inside the final 40 laps of the race but got back up to second by the checkered flag for a JRM one-two finish. Allgaier also led a race-high 67 laps.



Ty Gibbs finished third.



“I feel like we had a very good Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra,” Gibbs said. “It was just a little bit tight, there. I feel like we improved a lot from last year. Third place is good. We will take a podium finish, and we will take a good points day. Not a lot of chaos out there, which is making my life a little easier this week. I just want to thank all of the fans watching. I want to thank Toyota, Monster Energy. I want to thank my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Hopefully, we can go on to Darlington and run good with our Interstate Batteries throwback car.”

A third JR Motorsports driver, Noah Gragson, claimed the fourth and final Xfinity Dash 4 Cash $100,000 bonus of the season with a fourth-place finish. It was the second such bonus for JRM this year with Sam Mayer’s bonus win from Richmond (Va.) Raceway. Other drivers vying for the bonus at Dover were sixth-place finisher A.J. Allmendinger, Ryan Sieg in 10th and 12th-place finisher Landon Cassill.



All four JRM drivers finished in the top-five Saturday with Sam Mayer rounding out the group in fifth, despite trouble on pit road that included a wheel coming off the car after winning the first stage on lap 45 and a speeding penalty after the second stage.



Brandon Jones led 59 laps in the first half of the 200-lap race before an extra pit stop because loose lug nuts during the caution that followed stage two. After starting on the pole, Jones failed to win either of the 45-lap stages.

Mayer’s stage win came after taking the lead from Jones on lap 31. JR Motorsports drivers were in the top-three positions at the end of the first stage.



Jones got off pit road first after the opening stage to retake the lead.



Jones lost his second lead to another JRM driver in stage two when Allgaier took the lead on lap 80. Allgaier, then, took the stage two win on lap 90. The second stage ended under yellow after a Mason Massey spin on lap 89.



Other top-10 finishers included Jones in seventh, Sheldon Creed in eighth and Riley Herbst ninth.



Below, are the results of the A Game 200: