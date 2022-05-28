NASCAR Xfinity: Josh Berry leads JRM show at Charlotte

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA – MAY 28: Josh Berry, driver of the #8 Harrison’s USA Chevrolet, celebrates with the checkered flag after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 28, 2022 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



Josh Berry claimed his second win of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season in dominant fashion Saturday in the Alsco Uniform 300 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway. He led 89 laps of the 200-lap race and took the checkered flag 18 seconds ahead of runner-up Ty Gibbs.



“Man, it’s so amazing,” Berry said. “This car was so good. Mike (Bumgarner, crew chief) and this whole group works so hard. We’ve been getting better every week. I think the sky is the limit as we continue to learn about each other and keep getting better.”

Including Berry, three JR Motorsports drivers took three of the top-five positions in the finishing order with Sam Mayer in third and Noah Gragson recovering from going a lap down with a lost cylinder to finish fourth.



Ryan Preece rounded out the top-five.



Most of Berry’s laps led came in the second half of the race. His primary competition for most of those laps was JRM teammate Justin Allgaier.



The race’s lone cycle of green-flag pot stops concluded on lap 161 with Berry and Allgaier in a side-by-side battle for the lead. Allgaier won that battle.



Berry, who was leading before the cycle of stops, retook the lead when Allgaier brushed the wall on lap 177. Allgaier hit the wall, again, on lap 185 and had to make an unscheduled pit stop.



“After the first contact, I felt like the tire was going soft, and I had to pit,” Allgaier said. “We laid it all on the table and neither of us were going to give an edge.”

Allgaier finished seventh after leading 63 laps.



“That was a battle with Justin. It always is with us,” Berry said. “We always seem to run good at the same places and always have to race each other. He slipped up in (turn) one, and I got loose, too, and it all worked out.”

Berry also lost the lead briefly to Preece in the second half of the race. Preece took the lead from Berry on a lap-109 restart. Another caution came out immediately, and Berry retook the lead when the race restarted on lap 119.

Berry also won the opening 45-lap stage that ended under caution on lap 45. Gragson dominated the stage after taking the lead from Preece on lap four. Preece took the lead from another pole sitter Mayer a lap earlier.

Berry took the lead from Gragson on a lap 36 restart after Gragson led 32 laps of the stage.

The JRM foursome of drivers and Preece occupied the top-five positions of the running order for much of the first stage, but by stage end, JR Motorsports was in the top-three (Berry, Allgaier and Gragson), followed by A.J. Allmendinger and Daniel Hemric in the top-five.



After the first stage, Gragson spent significant time on pit road for his mechanical woes. Allgaier and Berry, meanwhile, got off pit road first and second to restart up front for stage two with teammate Mayer also in the top-five.



Allgaier continued to lead throughout the second stage for a stage-two win at lap 90.



Hemric finished the race in the sixth position. Sheldon Creed, Trevor Bayne and Myatt Snider finished eighth through 10th.



