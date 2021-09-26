NASCAR Xfinity: Josh Berry leads JRM top-three at Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 25: Josh Berry, driver of the #1 PFJ Thank A Trucker Chevrolet, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on September 25, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



Part-time NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Josh Berry played series playoff spoiler at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, parlaying his role as sub for the injured Michael Annett into a second-career and second 2021 win in the Alsco Uniforms 302.



“Oh my gosh, this thing was so fast,” Berry said. “It just took me a while to figure out. I knew the race would go down to the bottom (lane) at the end, I felt like. I just wanted to work hard and made sure my car worked good on the bottom. I just had to stay disciplined and keep working on it. These guys made the right adjustments. It was fast. Just finally got a long run and put everything together and was able to do it.”

Berry led a JR Motorsports sweep of the top-three in the LVMS finishing order, with Justin Allgaier finishing second after leading a race-high 90 laps and Noah Gragson in third after two pit-road penalties.



Other top-five finishers included pole sitter Austin Cindric in fourth and Daniel Hemric in fifth. Berry and Ty Dillon were the only two non-playoff drivers to finish Saturday’s race inside the top-10. Dillon was eighth.



Berry took the race lead from Allgaier on lap 160 and led 38 of the remaining laps in the 201-lap race.

Allgaier regained the lead briefly inside the final 20 laps after a cycle of green-flag pit stops, but Berry retook the position on lap 185 and pulled away to a 4.3-second margin.



A.J. Allmendinger won the first 45-lap stage after taking the lead from Cindric just before a 13-car crash on a lap-31 restart. Three playoff drivers — Riley Herbst, Jeb Burton and Jeremy Clements — were among the drivers collected in the crash.



Dillon pitted during the caution and stayed out during the yellow flag that followed stage one to lead early in the second stage. Allgaier took the lead from Dillon on lap 66 and claimed the stage-two win on lap 90.



The yellow flag waved six times in Saturday’s race, the final caution for playoff driver Justin Haley on lap 121. Despite the incident, Haley finished in the top-10 in the ninth position.



Other top-10 finishers included Brandon Jones in sixth, A.J. Allmendinger in seventh, and Harrison Burton in 10th.