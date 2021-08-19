NASCAR Xfinity: Josh Berry subs for Michael Annett at Michigan

LOUDON, NEW HAMPSHIRE – JULY 17: Josh Berry, driver of the #1 PFJ Spicy Chicken Sandwich Chevrolet, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Ambetter Get Vaccinated 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 17, 2021 in Loudon, New Hampshire. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



Michael Annett, driver of the No. 1 JR Motorsports has, once again, been sidelined as he continues to recover from leg surgery to repair a stress fracture in his right femur. Josh Berry, who has raced part-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season for JRM and Jordan Anderson Racing, will substitute for Annett in the New Holland 250 at Michigan International Speedway on Saturday.



Annett first missed races at Atlanta Motor Speedway and New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon in mid-July. He returned for one race at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International but was back out of the car Aug. 14 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.



“Honestly, I was still pretty sore driving at Watkins Glen,” Annett said. “But I just wanted to be there for my guys and our Pilot Flying J team, and I may have been a little too eager to get back in the car. This time around, we’re going to take it slower and make sure I’m 100 percent. The plan is to take it one week at a time.”

Annett has received a medical waiver from NASCAR, maintaining his eligibility to vie for a series playoff berth.



Berry has contested 16 of the 21 Xfinity Series races, so far, this season, 13 of those with JR Motorsports. He and the No. 8 JRM team won at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway earlier this season.



