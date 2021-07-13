NASCAR Xfinity: Josh Berry subs for Michael Annett at NHMS

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA – APRIL 11: Josh Berry, driver of the #8 Chevrolet Accessories Chevrolet, celebrates after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Cook Out 250 at Martinsville Speedway on April 11, 2021 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



Michael Annett will miss Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Louden because of a stress fracture in his right femur. Josh Berry will substitute behind the wheel of the No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet.



Annett will undergo surgery Tuesday. The injury was, reportedly, sustained during exercising. He will receive a waiver from NASCAR, keeping him eligible for playoff contention.



Annett also missed last weekend’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway because of the injury. NASCAR Cup Series driver Austin Dillon was the substitute driver at Atlanta and drove the car to an 11th-place finish after starting in the back.



The leg injury also sidelined Annett for a rare NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start July 9 at Knoxville Speedway in his home state of Iowa.



Berry started the season at JRM, driving the No. 8 in 12 of the first 15 races of 2021 before handing the reigns over to Sam Mayer upon Mayer’s 18th birthday. In those 12 races, Berry won at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway and four top-fives and eight top-10 finishes.



Berry has made three additional Xfinity Series starts this season for Jordan Anderson Racing.



