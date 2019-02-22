NASCAR Xfinity: Josh Bilicki goes full-time in 2019

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 15: Josh Bilicki poses for a photo at Daytona International Speedway on February 15, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Josh Bilicki is running full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season, driving the No. 38 Chevrolet for RSS Racing. He began his relationship with the team with a 23rd-place finish in the season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Feb. 16.

The 2019 season is Bilicki’s first full-time season in the Xfinity Series, and he has teammates in Ryan Sieg and Jeff Green. He ran most of the 2018 schedule, competing in 29 of the 33 races for JP Motorsports. In all, he has 39-career Xfinity starts, scoring a best finish of 12th at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wils., in 2017 as a driver for McLeod Motorsports.

“I’m very thankful to RSS Racing for this opportunity,” Bilicki said. “I’m thankful to Prevagen for supporting me in 2017 and 2018, and now, it’s time to move to the next chapter. Last year was a learning year for me, especially seeing and driving 15 of the tracks for the first time. I feel comfortable at every track now, and RSS has cars and equipment capable of finishing upfront, which excites me. I’ve been around the team a handful of times, and I think that this is a natural fit.”

Bilicki also made three starts in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series the last two seasons for Rick Ware Racing. He finished 36th in all three races.

