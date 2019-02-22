NASCAR Xfinity: Josh Williams hits full-time status

By AMANDA VINCENT

Josh Williams is embarking on his first season of full-time competition in the NASCAR Xfinity Series as driver of the No. 36 Chevrolet of DGM Racing.

“I’m really looking forward to working with Josh in 2019; he is a lot of fun to work with,” DGM Racing owner Mario Gosselin said, as quoted in a SpeedSport.com report. “We had some successes last year that we are looking to build on, and he is a great asset to the DGM Racing team.”

Williams raced part-time in the Xfinity Series for the last three seasons, making 30 total starts, beginning in 2016 and including the 2019 season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. All but one of his starts, to date, have come with DGM. His career-best finishes were two 21st-place showings at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., both last year.

“I think this year is going to be good,” Williams said. “I’ve got a good relationship with the team and we’ve got good chemistry as a group, so that’s always a big step in the right direction. It’s been a lot of fun working with these guys and we always try to enjoy it every time we get to go to the race track together. We’re going to put a really strong effort in every time we get onto the race track, and we’re looking to improve our results from last year dramatically.”

