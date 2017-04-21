NASCAR Xfinity: Josh Williams returns to series with Mario Gosselin at Bristol Motor Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

Josh Williams plans to make his first NASCAR Xfinity Series start of the season in Saturday’s Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 at Bristol (Ten.) Motor Speedway, driving the No. 90 Chevrolet owned by Mario Gosselin. It’ll mark Williams’ third-career Xfinity start, his first at Bristol.

“I’m incredibly grateful for this opportunity,” Williams said. “Some of my best success in ARCA before last season came thanks to Mario’s leadership, advance and direction. We had a couple top-fives and saw a win within our grasp with him on top of our box. Mario’s been around this racing deal a long time, and we know what it takes to not only put a car on the track, but go fast, too. When he called me last week and asked me if I would be interested in driving his race car, I couldn’t turn it down. It gives me an opportunity to go out there and return the favor to him.”

Williams hopes that Saturday’s run at Bristol will open the door for additional Xfinity Series opportunities in 2017.

Williams made two Xfinity starts last season, one of this for Gosselin at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta. He finished 37th aster starting the race from the 30th spot.

Between 2010 and 2016, Williams made 100 starts in the ARCA Racing Series, resulting in two wins, both coming last year. He also posted 14 top-fives and 49 top-10s during that time.

