NASCAR Xfinity: JP Motorsports adds Josh Bilicki

By AMANDA VINCENT

JP Motorsports has named Josh Bilicki as its second full-time driver for its two-car NASCAR Xfinity Series efforts for 2018. Bilicki will drive the No. 45 Toyota, while Stephen Leicht drives the No. 55. The team purchased the cars of Tri-Star Motorsports after Tri-Star opted to focus its entire effort on its Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series program.

“We’re really blessed that everything has come together for this to happen a week early,” JP Motorsports owners Jerry and Phyllis Hattaway said in a statement. “Josh is a great driver, and we’re really looking forward to seeing what he and Stephen Leicht can do this season.”

The original plan had JPM fielding a car for Leicht for Saturday’s season-opener at Daytona International Speedway and the second car debuting the following weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway, but the race team got a car from Joe Gibbs Racing in time to put the second team on the track at Daytona.

“I’m ecstatic to announce a full season effort in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with JP Motorsports in the No. 45 Prevagen Toyota Camry,” Bilicki said. “I have gained a lot of valuable experience over the past two years by racing at different tracks and with different teams, but it will be nice to show up to every race this year with the same team. I come from a road-course racing background, so there are still several NASCAR tracks that I have yet to race. It feels great to have the business side of things done before the season starts, so now, I can focus solely on driving. It will be a year full of learning, but we have good equipment and cars and will be competitive from the start.”

Bilicki has made a combined 9-career Xfinity Series starts the last two seasons, mostly with Obaika Racing and McLeod Motorsports. His best finish to date was a 12th at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis., in 2017.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).