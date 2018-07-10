NASCAR Xfinity: JR Motorsports drivers at opposite ends of sponsor spectrum

By AMANDA VINCENT

Elliott Sadler’s racing future beyond the 2018 is in limbo as a result of a merger involving his primary sponsor, OneMain Financial. OneMain has been purchased by Apollo Global Management, and signs point to the sponsorship of Sadler’s No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series being reduced or removed.

“There’s a lot of moving parts and pieces like we saw a couple of years ago with OneMain,” Sadler said, as quoted in an Auto Week article. “I keep telling them they keep getting bought out because we’re doing so good at the race track.”

Sadler’s relationship with OneMain Financial predates his return to the Xfinity Series from the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in 2011 and survived CitiFinancial becoming OneMain Financial the same year.

Sadler is the Xfinity Series championship points leader, 16 races into the season, nine of those with primary sponsorship from OneMain Financial. He 13-career wins, eight since returning to full-time Xfinity Series competition. He finished second in the points standings each of the last two season, four times in the last seven complete seasons. So far this year, Sadler has 10 top-fives and 14 top-10 finishes. His last win came in 2016, but he has three runner-up showing, so far, this year, including the July 6 race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

Meanwhile, one of Elliott’s sponsors at JR Motorsports, Michael Annett, announced a multi-year extension of his relationship with longtime sponsor, Pilot Flying J. That extension will keep Annett as a full-time driver with JR Motorsports in 2019 and beyond. The specific length on the extension was not revealed.

“We’ve watched our partnership with Pilot Flying J grow over the past two seasons,” JR Motorsports General Manager Kelley Earnhardt Miller said. “This renewal gives us the ability to continue to build that relationship. Both Pilot Flying J and Michael were integral in our expansion to four full-time teams last season, and they’ll continue as such as we plan for the team’s future. They’ve made a strong commitment to JRM and this sport.”

Annett is in his second season as driver of JRM’s No. 5 Chevrolet. He made the playoff and was ninth at the end of the 2017 season. Through 16 races in 2018, Annett is 13th in points. His best finish of the season, so far, was an 11th last weekend at Daytona.

