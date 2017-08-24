NASCAR Xfinity: JR Motorsports loses team member

By AMANDA VINCENT

Adam Wright, a mechanic on the No. 5 JR Motorsports Chevrolet team of Michael Annett in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, died in a single-car crash near Statesville, N.C., on Aug. 20. He was 33.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Adam Wright, a friend and JRM team member who was lost tragically over the weekend,” read a tweet from JR Motorsports (@JRMotorsports) on Wednesday.

Wright’s vehicle ran off the road and became airborne as he traveled Flower House Loop on Sunday night. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected from he vehicle, according to North Carolina State Patrol Trooper J.S. Swagger. Wright was pronounced dead at the scene.

A memorial service is scheduled for Thursday at Rich Ford Baptist Church in Thomasville, N.C. He will be buried at Holly Hill Cemetery, also in Thomasville.

Survivors include his parents, Michael Wright and Terrie Webb Byerly; step-parents Cindy Wright and Brandon Byerly; sisters Jessica Lee and Sydney Byerly; grandmother Shirley Dodson Wright; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to local humane societies or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

