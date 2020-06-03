NASCAR Xfinity: JR Motorsports tussle results in Noah Gragson win at Bristol

BRISTOL, TENNESSEE – JUNE 01: Noah Gragson, driver of the #9 Plan B Sales Chevrolet, celebrates after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Cheddar’s 300 presented by Alsco at Bristol Motor Speedway on June 01, 2020 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

After JR Motorsports teammates Noah Gragson and Justin Allgaier got together on lap 296 of the Cheddar’s 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race Monday night at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, Gragson drove on to his second-career win and second win of the season, while Allgaier wound up 18th after leading a race-high 156 laps.

“(Allgaier) slipped up in (turns) one and two when I was running him down, and that allowed me to get inside of him,” Gragson said. “I wouldn’t have gotten to him if he didn’t slip up. Got into him going into one and two and just got loose underneath him. I don’t make excuses. I take responsibility. I apologize for the 7 car, but I’m here to win races for the No. 9 team, and they put in way too much effort for me to ride around and finish second.”

The incident between the two teammates was the 12th caution of the race and sent the event into overtime. Chase Briscoe restarted next to Gragson on the front row in the race that wound up going 303 laps instead of its originally-scheduled 300, with Harrison Burton, Brandon Jones in the second row.

Briscoe maintained his position for runner-up honors, while Jones got out in front of Burton on the final restart to finish third. Burton was fourth. As the four highest-finishing Xfinity Series regulars in Monday’s race, Gragson, Brisco, Jones and Burton will contend for an extra $100,000 bonus in Saturday’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway as part of the Dash 4 Cash program.

“I’m super-excited to go run for an extra 100-grand,” Briscoe said Thanks to Xfinity. ”We were just a fifth to sixth-place car it seemed like most of the night and just was really tight. There at the end, restarts kind of went our way, and we were able to salvage a second, so I’m really happy for our HighPoint.com Ford guys and just really excited to get to Atlanta. That’s one of my favorite race tracks and race for an extra 100-grand, so you can’t beat it. I’m looking forward to it.”

Gragson and Allgaier were stage winners at Bristol, with Gragson winning the first 85-lap stage and Allgaier the second. After Burton started on the pole and led early, Gragson took the lead on lap 46. Allgaier, then, took second on a restart following a lap-64 debris caution.

Gragson had a slow pit stop during the caution after the first stage, because the air hose of the rear tire changer’s air gun came disconnected. Meanwhile, Burton re-inherited the lead by staying out.

Allgaier took the lead from Burton on a lap-129 restart. After a nine minute and 21 second red flag for track cleanup after Patrick Emerling blew his engine on lap 142, Allgaier continued to lead until the end of the stage that ended on lap 170.

Ryan Sieg took the lead from Allgaier by staying out after the second stage, but when the race returned to green, Allgaier returned to the lead. Allgaier, again, lost the lead through poit strategy during the next caution on lap 247 when Tommy Joe Martins spun. Riley Herbst took only two tires on his stop to get out of the pits first, but again, when the race returned to green, Allgaier returned to the lead.

Allgaier continued to lead until the incident with Gragson.

Myatt Snider rounded out the top-five. Finishing sixth through 10th were Daniel Hemric, Brandon Brown, Jeremy Clements, Josh Williams and A.J. Allmendinger.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the Cheddar’s 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway:

