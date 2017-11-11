NASCAR Xfinity: JRM in pit-crew scramble at Phoenix

By AMANDA VINCENT

A plane carrying JR Motorsports/Hendrick Motorsports pit crews that were to pit JRM cars in Saturday’s Ticket Galaxy 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Phoenix International Raceway was grounded because of a mechanical issue in Arkansas on Saturday, and as a result, the crews missed the Xfinity race.

The JR Motorsports teams in the Xfinity Series share pit crews with Hendrick Motorsports’ Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series teams.

A Hendrick Motorsports plane flew to Arkansas on Saturday to pick up the crew members and fly them to PIR. As a result, they are expected to be at the track in time for the Can-Am 500 Cup Series race on Sunday.

Two developmental crew members were on hand at Phoenix for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race. Pit crew members also were borrowed from other race teams, including TriStar Motorsports, which gets crew members from JR Motorsports.

Three of JR Motorsports drivers — Justin Allgaier, Elliott Sadler and William Byron — are among the eight drivers still in the 2017 Xfinity Series playoffs. The Phoenix race is an elimination race, during which the Championship Four will be determined. Michael Annett drives the fourth JRM entry.

