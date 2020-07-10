NASCAR Xfinity: Justin Allgaier cleared to race after hospital visit

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – JULY 04: Justin Allgaier, driver of the #7 Klondike Chevrolet, stands on the grid during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 04, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Justin Allgaier has been cleared to compete in the Alsco 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta on Friday night after being evaluated at a hospital for a non-racing-related issue.

The driver of the No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet was involved in a last-lap crash with Timmy Hill and Ronnie Bassett Jr. in the Shady Rays 200, also at Kentucky Speedway, on Thursday night. Hill and Bassett were evaluated at the track’s infield care center, but Allgaier was transported to an area hospital for was was reported as a non-racing-related issue after the race. He was released from the hospital early Friday morning. At the time of his release, his status for Friday’s release was unknown, but details of the reason for evaluation were not revealed.

Allgaier was credited with a 20th-place finish in Thursday night’s race, so he’s listed as the 20th-place starter for Friday night’s race. He’ll drop to the back for the initial green flag Friday, though, as he’ll contest the race in a backup car because of Thursday night’s crash.

Allgaier is sixth in the Xfinity Series driver points standings, 14 races into the season. He has two top-fives and six top-10 finishes, so far, in 2020.

Myatt Snider will start on the pole for the Alsco 300 after finishing 15th in the Shady Rays 200. The starting grid for Friday’s race is based on the finish of Thursday’s race, with the top-15 finishers Thursday being inverted for the start Friday and the rest of Friday’s starting grid mirroring Thursday’s finishing order. Thursdsay’s race finisher, Austin Cindric, will start 15th Friday night.

Below, is the complete starting lineup for Friday’s Alsco 300 at Kentucky Speedway:

