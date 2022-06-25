NASCAR Xfinity: Justin Allgaier dominates Nashville

LEBANON, TENNESSEE – JUNE 25: Justin Allgaier, driver of the #7 Hellmann’s Chevrolet, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250at Nashville Superspeedway on June 25, 2022 in Lebanon, Tennessee. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Justin Allgaier, the most experienced NASCAR Xfinity Series driver at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway, dominated Saturday’s Tennessee Lottery 250 at the track for his second win of the 2022 season.

“I’ve been coming here a long time, and I love this race track, and I’ve been trying to get to victory lane so bad and haven’t been able to do it,” Allgaier said.

Allgaier led 134 of the 188 laps that made up the race.

“That was a butt-kicking,” Allgaier told his team. “Thank you guys so much, it never gets old.”

Trevor Bayne took runner-up honors in his home state after overcoming an extra pit stop for a loose wheel in the second half of the race.

“It’s really hard to win a race when you go to the back twice,” Bayne said. “We drove to second twice from the back. The second stage, we came in with Riley (Herbst) and hit a pit crew member, not intentionally, but it can happen. Then, fell back to 15th and drove back to second. Then, we had a loose wheel and had to go to the very back and drove back and was catching Allgaier. He’s my buddy, Gator, congrats to him. Happy for him, but, man, I wanted to win that guitar and win here at Nashville. I feel like we did everything right on the car and feel like I did everything right behind the wheel. We have to clean up the mistakes and we’re going to win, because it takes every piece of this deal. But thankful to be here, but it’s perspective. I used to be mad and I’m still mad, but with perspective, being happy to be here.”

Allgaier and then-second-place running Ty Gibbs gave up the top-two positions in the running order to pit during a lap-116 caution for Sheldon Creed and Jeffrey Earnhardt. As a result, Allgaier and Gibbs restarted just outside the top-10 while A.J. Allmendinger led after being among the drivers who stayed out.

Allgaier, with his newer tires, retook the lead on lap 148, one lap after Gibbs nearly spun from contact with Sam Mayer.

After staying out during the caution, Allmendinger was forced down pit road for fuel in the final 15 laps.

Allgaier won both of the 45-lap stages. After Allmendinger started on the front row and took the lead from pole sitter Riley Herbst on lap one, Allgaier took the lead on lap 19.

By the end of stage one on lap 45, Allgaier built a lead cushion in excess of six seconds. When the race restarted for stage two, Allgaier pulled away, again, while Allmendinger dropped to the back because of a pit-road penalty for equipment interference.

Gibbs got off pit road just ahead of Allgaier after the second stage after finishing the stage second to Allgaier. The two drivers traded the lead back-and-forth when the race restarts on lap 97 before Allgaier retook command of the position on lap 100.

After two cautions for stage conclusions, the yellow flag waved only three times for on-track incidents, all between stages 105 and 124. Aside from the lap-116 caution, the yellow flag waved on lap 105 for a Josh Berry spin and on lap 124 for an event involving Creed, Jeb Burton and Joe Graf Jr.

Ryan Preece finished the race in the sixth position. Earnhardt was seventh, Austin Hill eighth, Ryan Sieg ninth, and Brett Moffitt finished 10th.