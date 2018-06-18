NASCAR Xfinity: Justin Allgaier dominates, wins at Iowa

By AMANDA VINCENT

Justin Allgaier won at Dover International Speedway earlier this season, but he lost his supposed clinched playoff berth that should’ve come with that victory when his car failed post-race inspection. He regained that berth Sunday by winning the Iowa 250 after a dominant performance at Iowa Speedway.

“We had a great car today; these guys did a fantastic job,” Allgaier said.

He led 182 of the 250 laps that made up the race.

Christopher Bell finished second, and Daniel Hemric was third for his fourth top-three finish in the last five races. Cole Custer and Brandon Jones rounded out the top-five.

Allgaier and Bell battled for the lead throughout the 130-lap third and final stage of the race after Allgaier retook the lead and Bell took second on the restart at the beginning of the final stage. Bell fell back to fourth on pit road during the fourth caution of the race around lap 250, losing positions to Cole Custer in Austin Cindric. But on the restart, Bell got by Cindric for third and passed Custer for second several laps later.

“Man, I just needed to be in front of (Allgaier)” Bell said. “It was really good on the bottom in both corners. I just didn’t have enough to clear him.”

After Cindric started on the pole and led the first 58 laps of the race, Allgaier took the lead on lap 59 to claim the first-stage win on lap 60. Allgaier, then, dominated the second 60-lap stage for another stage win.

Daniel Hemric battled Allgaier for the lead, with the two drivers swapping the lead back-and-forth around the middle of the second stage. In the exchange, Hemric led two laps before Allgaier reassumed the lead on a more permanent basis.

Bell, meanwhile, started in the back, along with Ryan Reed, after neither driver made a qualifying attempt because of issues getting through pre-qualifying inspection. Bell was up to sixth in the running order by the end of the first stage. By the end of stage two at lap 120, he was third. Reed also got into the top-10 by the end of the second stage. Reed, though, eventually went a lap down, getting the free pass to get back on the lead lap during the fifth and final caution with about 20 laps remaining. He was 17th at the checkered flag.

Other top-10 finishers included Riley Herbst, who finished sixth in his Xfinity Series debut. Ty Majeski was seventh, Tyler Reddick eighth, Matt Tifft ninth and Kaz Grala 10th.

No multi-car incidents plagued Sunday’s race. The three cautions not scheduled to split the race into its three stages were results of single-car incidents by Garrett Smithley, Chad Finchum and Brandon Hightower.

