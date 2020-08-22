NASCAR Xfinity: Justin Allgaier finally gets to victory lane in 2020

DOVER, DELAWARE – AUGUST 22: Justin Allgaier, driver of the #7 FFA Chevrolet, and crew celebrate after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Drydene 200 at Dover International Speedway on August 22, 2020 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Twenty races into the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, Justin Allgaier claimed the first win of the year, the 12th of his career, Saturday in the first Drydene 200 of a two-race weekend at Dover (Del.) International Speedway. It was his sixth-consecutive top-three finish at Dover.

“These last 18 to 24 months have been crazy. Just proud of these guys and the no-give-up attitude they’ve got,” Allgaier said. “What a day. What a race car. We were off a little bit in the beginning and Jason (Burdett, crew chief) did a great job of getting us where we need to be at.”

Austin Cindric finished second for his seventh-consecutive top-two finish, including five race wins.

“Track position was extremely important,” Cindric said. “The track didn’t quite move around. When we’d get a restart about 10-15 laps in, you could be good being the first guy up or making hay in traffic, but we have some things we can execute better on, but it was a great points day, and getting our PPG Mustang in the top-three is great, and hopefully, it’s something to build on for tomorrow.”

Ross Chastain finished third, Noah Gragson was fourth, and Harrison Burton finished fifth.

Allgaier took his initial lead by passing Gragson on lap 76 and ran up front most of the remainder of the 200-lap race. Those laps led included a stage-two win on lap 90.

After Allgaier’s stage win, Brandon Brown and Ryan Sieg stayed out during the caution to restart up front, but Allgaier retook his lead when the race restarted and led the remaining laps.

Austin Cindric started on the pole and led the first 48 laps, including a stage-one win on lap 45. Gragson beat him off pit road during the caution after the first stage, though, and ran up front for a significant portion of the second stage before losing the lead to Allgaier.

The yellow flag waved six times, including a competition caution on lap 20 and the two yellows at the end of each of the first two stages. The first caution for an on-track incident came when Chase Briscoe spun on lap 77. B.J. McLeod brought out a caution with 51 laps remaining, and the final yellow flag waved on lap 163 when Brandon Jones spun from the fifth position.

Top-10 finishers Saturday included Riley Herbst in sixth, Jeb Burton in seventh, Justin Haley in eighth, Michael Annett ninth, and Briscoe rounded out the top-10.

With a 15th-place finish in Saturday’s race, Brett Moffitt claimed the pole for Sunday’s Drydene 200, as the top-15 from Saturday’s finish was inverted to set the top-15 starting positions for Sunday’s race. The remaining starting positions Sunday will mirror the remaining finishing positions from Saturday.

