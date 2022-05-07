NASCAR Xfinity: Justin Allgaier goes from back to front at Darlington

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA – MAY 07: Justin Allgaier, driver of the #7 Hellmann’s Chevrolet, celebrates in the Ruoff Mortgage victory lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Mahindra ROXOR 200 at Darlington Raceway on May 07, 2022 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



Justin Allgaier went from last to first Saturday at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway to win the Mahindra Roxor 200. It was his first NASCAR Xfinity Series win of 2022, 11 races into the season. Allgaier was credited with starting third but had to drop to the back for the initial green flag because of a battery change during the race pace laps. After getting to the front, he led a race-high 63 laps of the 147-lap race at the track he had scored his most recent win a year ago.



“It feels great being back in victory lane, and it is great to do it in front of a great crowd,” Allgaier said.

Noah Gragson finished second for a JR Motorsports one-two. Riley Herbst, John Hunter Nemechek were third and fourth.



“We unloaded yesterday and had a really fast Stillhouse 1111 Toyota GR Supra,” Nemechek said. “This Sam Hunt Racing machine was quick. All the guys gave me a great car here. Had to start back, because we didn’t get to qualify, and we were able to get into the top-10, I think, in the first stage, made some adjustments, got it better. And then, I thought we were going to have a shot at the win, there, until the caution came out and lost a few spots on pit road, there. The pit crew did awesome for not running up run every week and maintaining most of the time. So shout out to the Sam Hunt Racing guys. I think that’s three or four or five starts in this car, and I think three out of the five are top-five finishes, so pretty proud of everyone in the organization.”

Sam Mayer rounded out the top-five to give JRM three cars inside the top-five at the checkered flag.



Allgaier gave up a lead to pit during a lap-136 caution. Nine drivers, led by Tyler Reddick, stayed out, putting Allgaier in 10th for the restart.

A.J. Allmendinger took the lead when the race restarted on lap 141, and Reddick hit the wall with a cut tire.



Allgaier was up to the front row to start alongside leader Allmendinger after the lane choice for the final restart on lap 146 for a two-lap sprint to the finish. With his newer tires, Allgaier took the lead when the green flag waved for the final time.

On older tires, Allmendinger drifted back to eighth by the finish.



Allgaier was first off pit road after stage two for the restart just before lap 100. He appeared to lose the lead to JR Motorsports teammate Josh Berry on a lap-126 restart, but Berry was black-flagged for jumping the restart, turning the lead back over to Allgaier.

“This team right here, the pit stops, they were killing it,” Allgaier said.

Gragson swept the stages in the first 90 laps of the race, taking stage wins on laps 45 and 90.

He first took the lead from pole sitter Ty Gibbs on a lap-15 restart, but Gibbs retook the position on lap 18. Gragson took the lead from Gibbs on a restart, again, on lap 24.



Three JRM cars were in the top-five at the end of stage one with Josh Berry in third and Allgaier up to fourth behind Gragson and Gibbs.



Allgaier was first off pit road after the first stage and led most of the second stage. Gragson took the lead from his teammate on a lap-80 restart.



The second stage ended under caution after Brandon Brown stalled on the frontstretch on lap 88 with Gibbs in second and Allgaier in third.



Other top-10 finishers included Landon Cassill in sixth, Brandon Jones in seventh, Austin Hill ninth and Daniel Hemric in 10th.



Below, are the results of the Mahindra Roxor 200: