NASCAR Xfinity: Justin Allgaier Most Popular Driver for second-straight year

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA – OCTOBER 31: Justin Allgaier, driver of the #7 Unilever United For America Chevrolet, enters his car to start the NASCAR Xfinity Series Draft Top 250 at Martinsville Speedway on October 31, 2020 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Justin Allgaier is the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series Most Popular Driver. His selection, through a fan vote on NASCAR.com, was announced during a NASCAR awards program Wednesday night on NBCSN. His latest Most Popular honor his his second-straight.

“Such an incredible honor! To win this award again is truly humbling and I can’t say thank you enough to everyone that supports us and all who VOTED!” Allgaier (@J_Allgaier) tweeted. “I saw everyone’s posts on social media but didn’t want to jinx anything. Thank you from the bottom of my family and I’d hearts! (sic)”

Allgaier’s two wins as Xfinity Most Popular driver follows a string of three-straight by former JR Motorsports teammate Elliott Sadler. Sadler retired from full-time NASCAR competition at the end of the 2018 season. Allgaier’s second Most Popular award also continues a string of nine-consecutive Most Popular Driver awards for JRM drivers that also includes awards won by Chase Elliott, Regan Smith and Danica Patrick since 2012.

Allgaier was among the four drivers in contention for the 2020 Xfinity Series championship, won by Austin Cindric, in the season-finale at Phoenix Raceway. Allgaier won three races this season, including a weekend sweep at Richmond (Va.) Raceway. His first win of the season came at Dover (Del.) International Speedway.

