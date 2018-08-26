NASCAR Xfinity: Justin Allgaier scores second-straight road-course win

By AMANDA VINCENT

Justin Allgaier is a four-time winner in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2018 since winning the Johnsonville 180 at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis., on Saturday. His latest win also was his second-consecutive Xfinity Series road-course win, as he won at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington two weeks ago.

“This team is incredible; they never give up,” Allgaier said. I never would have thought that we could have a dream season like this one. Wins on two road courses. Would you believe that?”

Richard Childress Racing teammates Matt Tifft and Daniel Hemric finished second and third after each winning 10-lap stages in the first 20 laps of the 45-lap race. Tifft won the first stage after starting on the pole and leading the entire opening stage. In all, he led 12 laps, making him the only driver other than Allgaier to post a double-digit laps-led tally. Allgaier led a race-high 14 laps.

Austin Cindric led the opening laps of the second stage, but a blown engine while leading on lap 15 handed the lead over to Hemric for the final laps of the stage.

“I just blew up,” Cindric said. “At least we blew up in the lead.”

Allgaier made his final pit stop on lap 27, and when the yellow flag waved a lap later, he stayed out and inherited the lead when the frontrunners pitted. James Davison briefly took the lead from Allgaier on a restart with seven laps to go, but Allgaier quikly reclaimed his lead and was the frontrunner for the rest of the race.

“The last restart, there, (Davison) kind of left before I did, and (Tifft) gave me a shot based on he didn’t think (Davison) was going,” Allgaier said. ‘I spun the tires really bad after I got hit. I thought I had gave it away. Then, when he made the mistake down in (turn) eight, I knew I just had to be smooth and fast.”

Davison and Justin Marks made contact racing for second late in the race as Allagier pulled away. Both drivers wound up spinning, losing several positions. They both managed to remain in the top-10, though, as Marks finished sixth and Davison 10th.

Cole Custer and Elliott Sadler rounded out the top-five. Finishing sixth through 10th were Marks, Ross Chastain, Davison, Brandon Jones and Andy Lally.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott came out of retirement for his first NASCAR national-level race since 2012. But after starting 23rd, Elliott was never a factor in the race. He finished 20th.

