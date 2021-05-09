NASCAR Xfinity: Justin Allgaier wins at Darlington

By AMANDA VINCENT

Justin Allgaier claimed his second win of the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series season Saturday at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway in the Steakhouse Elite 200.

“Our car wasn’t as good as we wanted all day, but the guys down in the pits, they just kept fighting” Allgaier said. “To check off Atlanta and Darlington, I couldn’t be more appreciative of this race team. We’re going to celebrate this one for a while.”

Allgaier took the lead on a lap-137 overtime restart and maintained the position on the final restart that followed a ninth caution.

Josh Berry finished second, giving JR Motorsports a one-two finish.

“I’m mad,” Berry said. “I want to win. I’m racing for my life out here, man. We need to find a sponsor or something so I can run this thing full time. But it’s hard to be mad, coming here, running second, no practice, first time with these guys; that’s pretty incredible.”

Brandon Jones finished third.

Another of Allgaier and Berry’s teammates, Noah Gragson, took the checkered flag in the fourth position after leading a race-high 40 laps, but his car failed post-race inspection, because of a suspension issue.

Gragson’s No. 9 JRM Chevrolet was in violation of rule 20.14.c of the rulebook that states, “All suspension mounts and mounting hardware must not allow movement or realignment of any suspension and/or drivetrain component beyond normal.”

As a result, Gragson was relegated to a last-place finish.

With a fourth-place finish, Gragson would’ve continued his sweep of the 2021 edition of the Dash 4 Cash program with a third $100,000 bonus. Instead, Saturday’s bonus went to 12th-place finisher A.J. Allmendinger.

Allmendinger, Allgaier, Berry and Jones will contend for the final bonus of the program May 15 at Dover International Speedway.

Austin Cindric and Jeb Burton were the other two drivers eligible for the Dash 4 Cash bonus at Darlington. Burton finished 19th. Cindric led 34 laps, including a stage-one win, before a last-lap crash resulted in a 29th-place finish.

Thirty-two of Cindric’s laps led came in the opening 45-lap stage after taking the lead from pole sitter Allmendinger on lap four.

Harrison Burton won the second stage after taking the lead on lap 90, the final lap of the stage. Hemric led most of stage two after getting off pit road first during the caution at the end of stage one. But he gave up the lead to pit with a flat tire before pit road opened during a lap-83 caution. He wound up 10th at the checkered flag.

Daniel Hemric finished fourth after leading 38 laps, and Jeremy Clements was fifth. A fourth JRM driver, Michael Annett, finished sixth.

“We had four fantastic Camaros today, all of which had a shot at going to victory lane,” Allgaier said.

Brett Moffitt finished seventh, Ryan Sieg was eighth and Alex Labbe ninth.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the Steakhouse Elite 200:

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).