NASCAR Xfinity: Justin Allgaier wins at New Hampshire

By AMANDA VINCENT

Justin Allgaier claimed his third win of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season Saturday in the Crayon 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon. The win by the JR Motorsports driver snapped a six-race NHMS winning streak by Joe Gibbs Racing.

“I told these guys I really wanted to win here,” Allgaier said. “This place has been so much fun over the years. First of all, it’s wife’s birthday today. If I can’t be with my wife on her birthday, the best thing to do is take a trophy home to her.”

JGR driver Trevor Bayne finished second after taking the position from Landon Cassill on lap 195 of the 200-lap race.

“Congratulations to Allgaier, again,” Bayne said. “This is the second time I’ve run second to him – Nashville and here. Our car was good, but as the grip compound wore out of the race track, I feel like we got behind early in the race and, actually, got free in the second run, late in the run, and took us a while to get it back. Felt like we gave up some in the short-run speed there. On restarts, it was chaos. That’s why my car looks the way it does — people missing shifts and putting us four wide. I think if we could have got there or been up front a little sooner, I think we had a shot. Allgaier was just a little better on that short run.”

Cassill, then, held off Noah Gragson in the final lap to take the checkered flag in third and Gragson fourth. But both Cassill and Gragson’s cars failed post-qualifying inspection after failing to meet minimum height requirements, resulting in their disqualifications.

The disqualifications of Cassill and Gragson moved Brandon Brown to third after taking the checkered flag fifth. Jeremy Clements and Sheldon Creed rounded out the top-five.

Allgaier first took the lead from Cassill on lap 152. Cassill retook the top spot on the final restart on lap 180. But Allgaier retook the lead for good two laps later and led a total of 47 laps before the checkered flag.

Ryan Sieg won the opening 45-lap stage through a pit strategy of staying out when the yellow flag waved for the first time on lap 35 when Julia Landauer, in her Xfinity Series debut, spun after contact from Allgaier. Sieg was one of seven drivers who stayed out during the caution.

“I didn’t do a good job early on in the race,” Allgaier said. “I apologize to Julia and the No. 45 team. I got into her. I still don’t what happened. I still feel bad no matter what the case was. I just felt all day that I wasn’t doing a good job.”

Ty Gibbs was the race leader before the first caution but pitted and, as a result, restarted eighth with four laps remaining in the stage. With new tires, though, he got back up to second by the end of the stage.

Sieg and the other drivers who stayed out during the caution pitted after the stage.

Josh Berry was the official pole sitter for Saturday’s race, but after repairs of damage sustained in qualifying, he dropped to the back for the initial green flag. Fellow-front-row starter Daniel Hemric took the lead at the start of the race.

As Gibbs battled Hemric for the lead, Gibbs’ Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Bayne, took the position on lap six. Gibbs, then, took the lead on lap 23.

NASCAR Cup Series regular William Byron won the second stage at lap 90 after passing Gibbs on lap 82. Gibbs led most of the stage but fell back to third by stage-end, also losing a position to Landon Cassill.

Late in stage two, Gibbs reported a possible brake problem. He was on pit road with the hood up on his car when the race restarted after second stage and close to its halfway point. He was able to rejoin the race four laps down. Before his problem, Gibbs led a race-high 49 laps.

Byron, then, had a problem in the form of a flat tire on lap 104. He was the leader for a restart that followed a caution for an incident involving Landauer and Matt Mills, but the tire problem put him off the pace and resulted in an unscheduled trip to pit road under green. Byron’s struggles continued when he pitted with an engine problem on lap 163.

Cassill, who was second to Byron at the end of stage two, inherited the lead.

Another early-race leader, Hemric, also didn’t flourish in the second half of the race. A wreck because of a flat tire on lap 106 retired him from the event.

A rash of cautions littered the early portion of the second 100 laps of the race, including a multi-car crash on lap 125 that began when Creed made contact with Berry that sent Berry into a significant enough wreck to put him out of the race. The event was, then, red-flagged for track cleanup after several cars were collected.

Berry led a few laps, taking the top position from Cassill on the restart following Hemric’s caution. Cassill retook the lead on lap 123.

After the red flag, though, Cassill restarted 10th. He gave up the lead to pit under yellow between the red flag and the restart while a handful of drivers, led by Brown, stayed out.

After Sheldon Creed also led a few laps, Cassill returned to the lead on a lap-150 restart.

In all, the race included nine cautions. The yellow flag waved for the eighth time on lap 143 when A.J. Allmendinger made contact with Alex Labbe and Brandon Jones was collected. And the final caution was the result of an Akinori Ogata blown engine on lap 174.

Finishing sixth through 10th were Ty Dillon, Austin Hill, Kyle Weatherman, Mason Massey and Bayley Currey.