NASCAR Xfinity: Justin Allgaier wins at Dover, takes final Dash 4 Cash bonus

By AMANDA VINCENT

Justin Allgaier held off JR Motorsports teammate Elliott Sadler in the closing laps of the One Main Financial 200 at Dover (Del.) International Speedway on Saturday to claim his first NASCAR Xfinity Series win of the season and also claim the fourth and final $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus of 2018.

“I got on the brakes and almost spun myself out,” Allgaier said of his battle with Sadler on the final lap. “That race – you couldn’t ask for anything better. All the guys at JR Motorsports have done a fantastic job. You can never think about these finishes, about how they are going to come. When we were coming to the checkered, and we were in the fence, I was thinking how disappointed I would be (if I didn’t win). It was so much fun today.”

The D4C bonus was the third for JR Motorsports after Joe Gibbs Racing part-time driver took the first bonus at Bristol (Ten.) Motor Speedway, as Sadler won the last two. Sadler finished second to Allgaier in Saturday’s race for a JRM one-two.

“Elliott and I had a great race,” Allgaier said. “The amount of respect Elliott showed me was great. Obviously, we got together coming to the checkered. I expected that. I knew he had to do what he had to do. We had to do what we had to do.”

Daniel Hemric finished third, and Christopher Bell finished fourth after starting the race in the back, restarting in the back two other times and losing power steering.

A third JR Motorsports driver, Tyler Reddick, rounded out the top-five after also starting in the back because of a pre-qualifying inspection issue kept him off the track during qualifying.

Allgaier and Sadler were on the front row for a restart with 50 laps remaining, but on the restart, Sadler slid back to fourth, giving up positions to Hemrick and Reddick. He got back by them to retake second on the final restart of the race inside the final 30 laps.

Sadler and Allgaier were the two 45-lap stage winners, with Sadler taking the lead from pole sitter Brandon Jones on lap 23 and leading the remainder of the first stage. Allgaier moved up to second on a lap 36 restart and was second to his teammate at the end of the first stage. Reddick was up to fifth at the end of the first stage.

Reddick, then, was first out of the pits during the caution between the two stages that made up the first 90 laps of the 200-lap race. He and Sadler restarted in the second row between Matt Tifft and Ty Majeski, who stayed out after pitting during a lap-30 caution. When the race restarted, Reddick took the lead. Several laps later, Allgaier moved into second.

Allgaier took the lead from his teammate on lap 77 and remained up front for the rest of the second stage. Reddick was second at the end of the stage, but Sadler had already given up fourth in the running order by pitting during a lap-78 caution.

Jones and Sadler, after pitting during the lap-78 caution, were among eight drivers who stayed out during the caution after the second stage completed. Just past lap 100, Sadler moved into the lead, and Allgaier got up to second with slightly newer tires. On lap 111, Allgaier was back up front.

Johnny Sauter finished sixth as the substitute for the suspended Spencer Gallagher. Noah Gragson finished seventh, Tifft eighth, Austin Cindric ninth, and Jones rounded out the top-10.

Sadler, Jones and Ryan Sieg were the drivers competing with Allgaier for the Dash 4 Cash bonus Saturday. Sieg finished 17th.

