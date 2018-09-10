NASCAR Xfinity: Justin Allgaier wins fifth race of 2018 at Indy

By AMANDA VINCENT

After rain resulted in a delay from Saturday to Monday for the running of the Lilly Diabetes 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Justin Allgaier led 41 of the 100 laps that made up the race en route to his fifth win of the season. That win marked a milestone for JR Motorsports, as he became the first JRM driver to win at least five races in a season.

“I know this weekend didn’t go as planned,” Allgaier said. “I used to come here all the time. I’d sit in the grandstands watch the Indy 500. I sat for the first however many Brickyard 400 up there in turn one. That’s why I wanted to do a burnout down there. This one is for my dad, because at the Brickyard Crossing up there, he drove me up here every Wednesday night during the winter so that I could take classes to be the best I could be, as not only a good driver inside the car but outside the car. That’s about three-and-a-half hours. Hats off to him.”

Allgaier’s teammate Tyler Reddick took runner-up honors to give JR Motorsports a one-two finish at the storied track. Pole sitter Ryan Blaney finished third.

“You can’t pass anybody,” Blaney said. ”You can give it the best charge you want, but you don’t have a train there. It’s not really a lot of fun, but I’m proud of the Menards team. I sped on pit road the last stop, and that sealed our fate, so I thought I lost it for us. I had a good enough car to drive back up through there, but you get to a place running wide-open, and you stall out, and you can’t do anything.”

Although Allgaier took the lead on lap one and led 24 laps of the 30-lap first stage and was up front for a restart with one lap remaining in the stage, he was fourth after a four-wide stage finish. Instead, John Hunter Nemechek took the opening-stage win.

Nemechek ran near the front throughout the race, but he hit the wall and his car caught fire in the closing laps.

Daniel Hemric won the second stage that ended on lap 60 after taking the race lead on lap 38.

Austin Dillon, Matt Tifft and Chase Elliott led laps early in the final 40-lap stage before a Christoper Bell lead. Allgaier took his final lead of the race soon after a restart with 17 laps remaining.

“We had an opportunity to run good,” Bell said. “I tried to pass the 7 [Allgaier] car, and maybe I shouldn’t have attempted to pass the 7 car so early, but I don’t know. I didn’t have anyone up there that was going to help me anyway. Overall, we got some good stage points there one time and ran seventh, so good momentum in our Toyota Camry. We’ve run 25th or worse the last couple of weeks, so this is good momentum.”

Elliott and Hemric rounded out the top-five. Finishing sixth through 10th were Tifft, Bell, Dillon, Chase Briscoe and Brandon Jones.

