NASCAR Xfinity: Justin Allgaier wins first race of Richmond doubleheader

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA – SEPTEMBER 11: Justin Allgaier, driver of the #7 BRANDT Chevrolet, and Chase Briscoe, driver of the #98 Highpoint.com Ford, race during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Go Bowling 250 at Richmond Raceway on September 11, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Justin Allgaier claimed his second win of the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series season Friday night in the GoBowling.com 250, the first race of a weekend Xfinity Series doubleheader at Richmond (Va.) Raceway.

“We’re just hitting our stride at the right time of the season,” Allgaier said.

Justin Haley finished second after he and Allgaier combined to lead the entire second half of the 250-lap race, with Allgaier leading a race-high 78 laps after taking his first lead from Austin Cindric on lap 125.

“I thought maybe a few more laps I could have gotten to him, because he was really sideways toward the end,” Haley said. “Honestly, he just timed it perfectly. Lapped traffic was not ideal. The whole time, I thought we were faster; didn’t quite play our cards right.”

Kyle Busch finished third in his final Xfinity Series race of the season. Cindric finished fourth after leading 64 laps, and Ross Chastain rounded out the top-five.

After Allgaier won the second 75-lap stage at lap 150, Haley took the lead from him on lap 174 and pulled away, for awhile. Allgaier closed the gap and challenged Haley for the lead inside the final 30 laps of the race, taking what would become his race-winning lead on lap 222.

Chastain started on the pole and led the first 38 laps before he was passed by Kaulig Racing teammate Haley. Harrison Burton, then, inherited the lead when he was one of 10 drivers to stay out during a lap-40 competition caution.

Burton maintained his lead on another restart following a lap-46 caution for Myatt Snider, the last of only two cautions for on-track incidents. The first came on lap 15 when Colby Howard’s car stalled.

Chase Briscoe, with the benefit of newer tires taken during the competition caution, took the lead from Burton on lap 54. Cindric, also on newer tires, took the lead from Briscoe on lap 60 and won the first stage at lap 75.

Finishing sixth through 10th were Brett Moffitt, JR Motorsports teammates Michael Annett and Noah Gragson, Kaz Grala and Riley Herbst.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the GoBowling.com 250 at Richmond Raceway:

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).

Have an affinity for short track racing? Check out this “More Short Tracks” t-shirt from Breaking T. Available in sizes S-3XL for S$28.