NASCAR Xfinity: Justin Allgaier wins at Mid-Ohio

By AMANDA VINCENT

Justin Allgaier claimed his third win of the 2018 NASCAR Xfinity Series season Saturday in the Rock N Roll Tequila 170 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington. He got up to second on the final restart of the race that followed a sixth and final caution on lap 67, and on lap 72, he passed Austin Cindric for the lead.

”We needed to get up front,” Allgaier said. ”We knew the last restart was going to be pivotal.”

Cindric finished second after leading a race-high 59 laps.

”It’s NASCAR racing; we knew there would be a late-race restart,” Cindric said. ”Great driver on new tires, great restart. We finished second. It’s frustrating. This place means a lot to me. We just came up short.”

Daniel Hemric finished third, Matt Tifft fourth, and Ryan Truex rounded out the top-five.

“Justin did a great job moving through traffic,” Hemric said. ”When you have new tires at some point during the run it tends to equal but he did a good job getting as far in front as he did. I was sitting there watching (Allgaier and Cindric) go at it. It was a heck of a race from my viewpoint.”

Allgaier won the first 20-lap stage of the race and Cindric the second. Allgaier’s drive to the win on the road-course wasn’t one of smooth sailing, though. He got off course twice in the second stage and spun in the final stage.

Cindric started on the pole and led the first 17 laps before heading to the pits for service just before the end of the opening stage, handing the lead over to Allgaier. Allgaier led four laps, including the stage win, before Cindric re-inherited the lead by staying out between the two stages.

Andy Lally was the only other driver to lead multiple laps. He ran up front for seven laps after staying out between the second stage and the final 40-lap stage of the race. Cindric took second on the restart and passed Lally to retake the lead on lap 50. Lally was 15th at the finish.

Christopher Bell led the remaining lap, as he was credited with a lap-led during the fifth caution of the race that came out when Tyler Reddick shredded a tire and spun on lap 60. Bell finished 11th after a spin from contact with Elliott Sadler.

Finishing sixth through 10th were Sadler, Cole Custer, Spencer Gallagher, Alex Labbe and Ryan Reed.

