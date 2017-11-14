NASCAR Xfinity: Justin Allgaier without regular crew chief at Homestead-Miami Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

Jason Burdett, crew chief for Justin Allgaier on the No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet team in the NASCAR Xfinity Series has been suspended for Saturday’s season-finale Ford EcoBoost 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, because a brake cooling hose was discovered to be unattached during post-race inspection Nov. 11 at Phoenix International Raceway after the Galaxy Tickets 200.

Allgaier and the race team also were docked 10 driver and car owner points, respectively.

In its penalty announcement Monday, NASCAR cited violation of section 20.15.2.2 Rear Brake Cooling Assembly l-1b. l-1c. l-2d. l-2f. The announcement read, “Race finish is encumbered per section 12.10 Encumbered Race Finishes. Rear brake cooling assemblies must be sealed from air inlet to exhaust.”

Allgaier is among the four drivers who’ll be battling for the 2017 Xfinity Series championship at Homestead. The 10-point penalty is not enough to take him out of the Championship Four.

