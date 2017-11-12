Share This Post

NASCAR Xfinity: Justin Allgaier’s car fails post-race inspection at Phoenix

The No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet of Justin Allgaier leads a group of cars during the Ticket Galaxy 200 at Phoenix International Raceway on Nov. 11, 2017 (photo courtesy of Getty Images for NASCAR).

By AMANDA VINCENT

After Justin Allgaier finished 10th in the Ticket Galaxy 200 at Phoenix International Raceway and cemented his advancement to the Final Four of the 2017 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs, scheduled for Nov. 18 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, his car failed post-race inspection.

Allgaier’s No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet had a brake-cooling hose unattached. As a result, he’s expected to be without crew chief Jason Burdett for the championship season-finale at Homestead, as the penalties for such an infraction includes a one-race suspension for the offending team’s crew chief.

The other penalty for the infraction is typically a 10-point deduction for both driver and race team, but a 10-point loss would not take Allgaier out of the Championship Four, and among those drivers, the championship is determined by the highest race finish among the four drivers. So, a 10-point deduction for Allgaier would have no impact.

