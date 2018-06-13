NASCAR Xfinity: Justin Haley to make debut at Iowa

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series regular Justin Haley will make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut Sunday at Iowa Speedway in Newton as driver of the No. 23 GMS Racing Chevrolet. The Iowa race weekend will be a double-duty weekend for Haley, as the Truck Series also will race at Iowa on Saturday.

“This is an opportunity of a lifetime to be in top-notch Xfinity Series equipment,” Haley said. “I can’t say enough about how much the Gallagher family has helped my career over the past few years in the Truck Series. I’m excited to get to Iowa and run a doubleheader with The Fraternal Order of Eagles onboard. FOE, along with my family, have been nothing but supportive of me since the beginning. I’m humbled to have the support to take the next step into the Xfinity Series after always being unsure if it would ever happen. Thank you to the whole GMS organization.”

Haley is the fourth driver to climb into the No. 23 Xfinity Series entry since the indefinite suspension of its regular driver, Spencer Gallagher, after the race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in late April for violation of NASCAR’s substance abuse policy. Gallagher won his last race in the car at Talladega, his first-career win in the series.

Haley also drives for GMS Racing in the Truck Series. His teammate in the Truck Series, Johnny Sauter, also has filled-in in the No. 23 Xfinity Series car since Gallagher’s suspension, along with Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman.

Haley is expected to make at least two additional Xfinity Series starts this season, driving a second car for the team at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on July 6 and running for the team at the road-course race at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International on Aug. 4. Elliott is slated to drive the No. 23 in at least three more Xfinity Series races and Bowman in at least one.

Haley is eighth in the Truck Series driver points standings, eight races into the season, with three top-fives and five top-10 finishes. His best finish of the year was a second in the season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February. In 35-career Camping World Truck Series starts, Haley has six top-fives and 18 top-10s.

