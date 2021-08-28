NASCAR Xfinity: Justin Haley repeats at Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – AUGUST 28: Justin Haley, driver of the #11 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet, celebrates in the Ruoff Mortgage victory lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway on August 28, 2021 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



For the second NASCAR Xfinity Series race in-a-row and the third-straight Wawa 250 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, a Kaulig Racing driver celebrated in victory lane Saturday afternoon. Justin Haley win the 2021 edition of the race that began Friday night and was delayed by rain to Saturday afternoon after the completion of 19 laps.



“What an incredible day,” Haley said. “This season has been so hard.”

Three Kaulig drivers battled three-wide for the lead on the final lap of the 100-lap race. Teammates A.J. Allmendinger and Jeb Burton finished second and fourth, respectively.



“As much as I wanted to win, that was pretty freaking cool,” Allmendinger said.

JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier crashed the Kaulig party with a third-place finish after JRM battled Kaulig up front late in the race.



Joe Gibbs Racing driver Daniel Hemric rounded out the top-five, and one of his JGR teammates, Christopher Bell, finished sixth after leading most of the 40-lap third and final stage of the race.



Allmendinger started on the pole and led most of the opening 30-lap stage. But Haley took the lead just before a late-stage caution for a five-car incident involving Austin Cindric, Myatt Snider, Sam Mayer, Hemric and Michael Annett and was the stage-one winner when the stage ended under the caution.



Brandon Brown and and Riley Herbst led early in the second stage after staying out during the caution late in the previous stage. Allmendinger, though, took the lead midway through the stage.



The Kaulig trio of drivers gave up positions up front to pit during a caution at the halfway point of the race. They, then, got back to the front in the closing laps of stage two for Burton to take a stage win on lap 60.



Other top-10 finishers included Noah Gragson in seventh, Snider in eighth, Harrison Burton in ninth and Herbst in 10th.