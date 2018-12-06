NASCAR Xfinity: Justin Haley replaces Ryan Truex at Kaulig Racing

By AMANDA VINCENT

Justin Haley will replace Ryan Truex behind the wheel of the No. 11 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series 2019. Haley and Kaulig Racing have signed a multi-year deal, and 2019 will be Haley’s first full season in the Xfinity Series.

“I am really looking forward to 2019, Kaulig Racing owner Matt Kaulig said. “Justin is coming off of the best season of his young career and I can’t wait to see what he can do in the No. 11 car.”

Haley drove for GMS Racing in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series the last two seasons. In 2018, he finished third in the series standings and won three races. Haley has 50-career Truck Series to his credit, resulting in three wins, 12 top-fives and 31 top-10 finishes.

Haley also made three starts in the Xfinity Series for GMS in 2018. He posted a best finish of 12th at Iowa Speedway in Newman.

Specifics of Truex’s racing future are unknown, but the driver claimed via Twitter that not racing is not an option, citing sponsorship as a determining factor.

“I needed more sponsorship to stay with the team and I’ll need sponsorship to drive for other teams, but we are working every way we know how to put together a solid program for next year,” Truex (@Ryan_Truex) tweeted.

Truex made the playoffs in 2018 but wound up 12th among the 12 playoff drivers at season’s end.

Haley becomes Kaulig Racing’s third full-time driver in its fourth season of competition. Blake Koch drove the No. 11 in the team’s first two seasons before being replaced by Truex ahead of the 2018 season.

